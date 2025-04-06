Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.98. Pharming Group shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Pharming Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.66 million, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

