PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 106557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.
The stock has a market cap of C$347.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.33.
PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.
About PHX Energy Services
PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.
