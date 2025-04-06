Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 41.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EnerSys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

