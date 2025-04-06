Pitcairn Co. Buys 282 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Credicorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.