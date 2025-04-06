Pitcairn Co. Has $528,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 98,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 94,446 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 828,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $3,999,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 204,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 59,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

