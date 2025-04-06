Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,508 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

