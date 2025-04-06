Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.65.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $239.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $770.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.