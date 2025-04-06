Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.3% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 5.1 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.76. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

