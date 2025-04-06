Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 476016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POAHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Porsche Automobil from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on POAHY

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 3.9 %

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.