Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.64 and last traded at $53.64. 14,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 7,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

