Primega Group (NASDAQ:PGHL) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s Why

Primega Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PGHL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 185,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,110,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Primega Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Primega Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primega Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PGHL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Primega Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Primega Group

Primega Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of transportation services through its subsidiary, Primega Construction. Its services include soil and rock transportation, diesel oil trading, and construction works such as excavation and lateral support works and bored piling. The company was founded on April 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

