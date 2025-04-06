Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – April 3rd

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Energy Transfer are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or manage hydrogen-based energy systems and infrastructure. These businesses are often involved in the production, storage, distribution, or utilization of hydrogen fuel, making them key players in the emerging clean energy and decarbonization sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $113.58. 9,787,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,673,199. The stock has a market cap of $492.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.03. 895,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,614. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.23. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 19,060,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,592,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

