Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.83% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 231,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 61,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.