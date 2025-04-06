Prudential PLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 872,060 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

