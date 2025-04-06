Prudential PLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $315,220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,180,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after buying an additional 3,038,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

CMG opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

