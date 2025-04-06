Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Puradyn Filter Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Puradyn Filter Technologies Trading Down 100.0 %
About Puradyn Filter Technologies
Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.
