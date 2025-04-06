Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,862 shares of company stock worth $18,767,673 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

Intuit Trading Down 6.2 %

INTU opened at $561.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $553.24 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $595.64 and a 200-day moving average of $620.79.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

