QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $129.25 and last traded at $132.88. 4,353,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,617,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.42.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 592,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,212.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 135,583 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

