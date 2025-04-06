Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.36. 545,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 465,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 150.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

