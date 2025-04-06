Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) & Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Financial Survey

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunic has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -125.60% -64.77% Immunic N/A -169.55% -118.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

8.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Immunic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Immunic”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.69 million ($2.32) -0.10 Immunic N/A N/A -$93.61 million ($1.23) -0.81

Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Immunic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic 0 0 6 2 3.25

Immunic has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,226.63%. Given Immunic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immunic is more favorable than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Immunic beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology; a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc.; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. The company is also developing IMU-856, which is entering Phase 2 clinical trial, for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, short bowel syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and other intestinal barrier function diseases; and IMU-381, which is in preclinical trial, for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Immunic, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.