Randy Warren Toone Sells 92,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$3,605,480.00.
AltaGas Stock Performance
TSE ALA opened at C$37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.17.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current year.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on ALA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.11.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
