Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

RDI opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Reading International had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 258.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,359,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.