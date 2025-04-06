Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RDI opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Reading International had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 258.21%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
