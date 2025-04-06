Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.28 and last traded at $56.71. 3,891,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,162,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

