Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.83. 261,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 45,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

