Reviewing BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) and BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and BV Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 22.10% 18.67% 1.89% BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and BV Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $1.20 billion 2.75 $450.01 million $7.44 7.75 BV Financial $37.70 million 4.28 $11.72 million $1.09 12.77

Analyst Ratings

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BV Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BV Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and BV Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 BV Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Axos Financial presently has a consensus price target of $84.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.00%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than BV Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BV Financial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of BV Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of BV Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axos Financial beats BV Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

