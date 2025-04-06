Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RZLV shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLV opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Rezolve AI has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

