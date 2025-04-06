Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CFO Sells $51,310.03 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $51,310.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,977.24. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $526.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

