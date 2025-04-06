Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $652,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,023,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

