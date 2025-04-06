Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases 185 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 9.8 %

RTX stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.38.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

