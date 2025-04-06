Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $31,470,000.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $25,385,000.00.

HOOD stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

