Ruggaard & Associates LLC Sells 137 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $401.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.