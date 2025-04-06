Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $85.37 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,395 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of D.R. Horton worth $85,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 4.4 %

DHI stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $152.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.