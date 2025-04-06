Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.
