Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

