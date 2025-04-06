Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 117,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 728,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Charles Hunsinger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 1,970,894 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Savers Value Village by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,324,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

