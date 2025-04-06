Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 244374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

