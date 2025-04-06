Sepio Capital LP Has $3.60 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,954,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,730,000 after purchasing an additional 976,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after buying an additional 844,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

