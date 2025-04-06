Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,725 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

