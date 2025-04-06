Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.16 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 166.20 ($2.14). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 166.20 ($2.14), with a volume of 231,423 shares changing hands.
Seplat Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.16.
Seplat Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.62%.
Insider Activity
Seplat Energy Company Profile
Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.
Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.
