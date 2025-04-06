Shaun Verner Sells 300,000 Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Verner sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.15), for a total value of A$72,300.00 ($43,818.18).
Syrah Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $260.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03.
About Syrah Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Syrah Resources
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.