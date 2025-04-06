Shaun Verner Sells 300,000 Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Verner sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.15), for a total value of A$72,300.00 ($43,818.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $260.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company’s flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

