Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 313229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Sherritt International Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.