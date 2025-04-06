Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Shimao Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
Shimao Group Company Profile
Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in the People’s Republic of China. The company develops and invests residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; management services; and property management activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shimao Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.