Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 182592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Sika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from Sika’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

