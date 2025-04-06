Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 37655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.
Sonova Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.
Sonova Company Profile
Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.
