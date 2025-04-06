Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.12. 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.