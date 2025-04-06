SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,611,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 3,603,970 shares.The stock last traded at $92.68 and had previously closed at $93.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,177,000 after buying an additional 8,872,450 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,931 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,335,000 after acquiring an additional 688,414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,877,000 after purchasing an additional 517,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.