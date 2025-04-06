SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 9247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,001.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

