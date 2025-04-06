Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $13.45. Star Group shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 33,896 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Star Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Star Group

Star Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $450.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.