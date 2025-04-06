Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 2242468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

