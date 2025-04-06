StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $69.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,300. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. This represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of STEP stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

