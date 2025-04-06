STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4,534.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of STERIS worth $45,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Shares of STE opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $197.82 and a 52 week high of $248.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

